Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra breaks silence after ED house raid

Raj Kundra turns over- protective husband to star wife Shlipa Shetty!
In light of the money laundering and the ED house raid case, Kundra urged the media to stop dragging his wife’s name in it, asserting her innocence.
The British-Indian businessman took to Instagram on Saturday, addressing the online media buzz surrounding his case.
Sharing his stance, he wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair of drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has unfolded since the past four years.”
He continued, “As for the claims of associates, p*rnography and money laundering, let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth; in the end, justice will prevail!”
Kundra in the same note also lashed out at the media for connecting the actor's name in the case, emphasising the need to respect boundaries, “A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries.!!! #ED.”
Earlier, the Hungama 2 star’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, addressed the recent media reports with an official clarification, stating she has no link.
Alongside Raj Kundra, other accused individuals include Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and Umesh Kamat, as well as officials connected to the Raj Kundra Films.