Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares heartbreaking news of father's demise

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is mourning the demise of her father, Joseph Prabhu.

Joseph left a void his daughter's heart with his untimely demise on November 29, 2024.

Samantha expressed her sorrow with a heartbreaking tribute on social media that read, “Until we meet again, dad,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

In the past, the Indian actress has been vocal about the challenging relationship she shared with her dad and how she struggled to gain his approval during her childhood.

Her father had often remarked that she was “not smart enough”, a comment that left a lasting impact on her.

However, the two had reconciled in recent years and Joseph also extended support to his daughter during her tough divorce with Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

During this period, Ruth gained widespread support from he fans and peers, offering condolences.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny released on November 6, 2024, in which she mesmerised fans with her acting alongside the famous Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. 

