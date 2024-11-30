Zara Tindall spend Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham?

Royal

  • November 30, 2024
Zara Tindall has opened up about her plans for a festive celebration with the Royal Family.

The daughter of Princess Anne revealed her excitement as she and her husband, Mike Tindall, prepare to spend Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham.

As per GB News, Zara said, "We give presents to each other on Christmas Eve.

She added, "As adults, we still have stockings on Christmas Day."

Mike and Zara regularly spend the holiday season with the royals.

The Equestrian also confirmed that the Royal Family wear black tie for dinner together on Christmas Eve, with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She shared that the British monarch and the Queen traditionally played host at Sandringham Estate.

In her conversation, the 43-year-old royal also disclosed that most senior Royal Family members, including her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, have stockings on Christmas day.

Notably, every year the couple attend Sandringham Estate's annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church.

In recent years, their daughters, Mia, ten, and Lena, six, also joined them in the walk.

To note, Zara’s Christmas plans came after the couple attended the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch at Evolution London in Battersea Park, on Wednesday.

