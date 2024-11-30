Hareem Farooq gets candid about her character in 'Bismil' 

Pakistani actoress Hareem Farooq aka Masooma embraced body positivity for her role in the drama Bismil.
In a new interview with a local digital media outlet, the Heer Man Ja actress revealed how she went through a very tough time before starting the shoot of her drama.
“And when you are going through a tough time, your body reacts to it,” the Parchi starlet noted.
Hareem further shared that although she had the option to delay the shoot by a few months in order to lose some weight she planned crash diets instead.
"So I started a crash diet for quick weight loss, but it started to affect my mental health more, thought to myself, ‘Why? Don’t we have girls with such body types in our surroundings, in our society and country? So why not celebrate different body types instead?" she noted.
“I also got psoriasis during the shoot of Bismil, due to which I started getting marks on my face,” the Dobara Phir Se actress explained.
Hareem concluded, “Honestly I was a little conscious and wanted to hide it. But then I realised that I’m not the only one suffering from it. And by not covering it, I can be a source of confidence for hundreds of people suffering from a similar condition.”
Besides Hareem Farqooq, the star-studded cast of Bismil includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Saad Qureshi.