Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes

Comedian Janey Godley’s final journey concluded today with her famous catchphrase, “Frank, get the door,” in Glasgow, with mourners gathered to pay their respects.
As per BBC, the funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral was marked by his family and friends dressed in vibrant outfits.
The send-off was not sombre, but rather filled with energy, humour and elements reflecting Godley’s personality and comedic style.
Scottish comedian died at the age of 63 after undergoing palliative treatment for terminal cancer.
Among the attendees was Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland.
Sturgeon became friends with Godley after seeing her online videos.
She gave a heartfelt tribute, saying, “She was a special woman, she was so close to my heart. She’ll be a greatly missed.”
Sturgeon shared, “A lot of tears in the church but also a lot of laughter, and that’s how she would want to be remembered - with joy and laughter."
In the meantime, Godley's daughter Ashley Storrie spoke at the service, “My mum was very much a daughter of Glasgow, she loved her city dearly, it was her favourite place in the whole wide world.”
"It felt like the world was telling her, be quiet, stay small, don't get big, so she did the opposite,” Storrie added.
Godley began her stand-up comedy career in 1994. She was also an actress, writer and political activist.
She found viral fame during COVID-19 through her dubbed parodies of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.