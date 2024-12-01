Entertainment

Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup

The ‘Radical Optimism’ artist unleashed a thrilling mashup of her and Shah Rukh Khan’s songs

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024

Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup


Dua Lipa knows how to take her fans on cloud nine!

On Saturday, November 30, the Levitating hitmaker, 29, performed an adrenaline-fueled concert at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, India, where she belted out a heart-pounding mashup that had been viral on the internet for quite a time.

The Future Nostalgia singer brought Bollywood magic to her Radical Optimism Tour concert, performing an English-Hindi language mashup, thrilling her Indian fans to the core.

Kicking off the performance with her hit 2020 track Levitating from the Future Nostalgia album, Dua Lipa then unleashed Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 hit song Woh Ladki Jo from the film Baadshah.

As soon as SRK’s song began playing after Lipa’s Levitating, the fans burst with excitement. While many expressed their joy by cheering loudly, several began singing the song.

Meanwhile, fireworks unleashed during the mashup added more thrill and spark to the performance.

The electrifying mashup quickly went viral over the internet with several fans gushing over the performance online.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also turned to her Instagram Story and shared the clip with a couple of exciting emojis as she enjoyed the mashup.

“Imagine Shah Rukh walked out on stage at this moment,” imagined a fan, while a second expressed, “Finallyyyyyyyy.”

A third gushed, “VIBEEEEE.”

However, this isn’t the first time Dua Lipa has expressed her admiration for the Bollywood Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2019, the singer had a chance to meet the King Khan during her India visit where she took a selfie with the Dunki actor, which Shah Rukh Khan shared on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption.

Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend

Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym

Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym

Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina

Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
Ellen DeGeneres’ England relocation turns sour with THIS major mishap
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London
‘Homesick’ Adele looks for ‘secure’ new house in London
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success
Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury
Justin Timberlake halts Forget Tomorrow tour third show after painful injury
Selena Gomez spills beans about intimate relationship with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez spills beans about intimate relationship with Benny Blanco
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to heartfelt engagement news
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce react to heartfelt engagement news
'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher: Everything to know about Olympic medalist
'Dancing with the Stars' Ilona Maher: Everything to know about Olympic medalist
Andrew Garfield reveals he had to 'work very hard' to move past ‘Spider-Man’
Andrew Garfield reveals he had to 'work very hard' to move past ‘Spider-Man’
Jonathan Bailey on filming three different projects at once: ‘absolute freefall’
Jonathan Bailey on filming three different projects at once: ‘absolute freefall’
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders game
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders game