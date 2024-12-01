Dua Lipa brings Bollywood magic to India tour with SRK-inspired mashup

Dua Lipa knows how to take her fans on cloud nine!
On Saturday, November 30, the Levitating hitmaker, 29, performed an adrenaline-fueled concert at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, India, where she belted out a heart-pounding mashup that had been viral on the internet for quite a time.
The Future Nostalgia singer brought Bollywood magic to her Radical Optimism Tour concert, performing an English-Hindi language mashup, thrilling her Indian fans to the core.
Kicking off the performance with her hit 2020 track Levitating from the Future Nostalgia album, Dua Lipa then unleashed Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 1999 hit song Woh Ladki Jo from the film Baadshah.
As soon as SRK’s song began playing after Lipa’s Levitating, the fans burst with excitement. While many expressed their joy by cheering loudly, several began singing the song.
Meanwhile, fireworks unleashed during the mashup added more thrill and spark to the performance.
The electrifying mashup quickly went viral over the internet with several fans gushing over the performance online.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also turned to her Instagram Story and shared the clip with a couple of exciting emojis as she enjoyed the mashup.
“Imagine Shah Rukh walked out on stage at this moment,” imagined a fan, while a second expressed, “Finallyyyyyyyy.”
A third gushed, “VIBEEEEE.”
However, this isn’t the first time Dua Lipa has expressed her admiration for the Bollywood Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan.
In 2019, the singer had a chance to meet the King Khan during her India visit where she took a selfie with the Dunki actor, which Shah Rukh Khan shared on his Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption.