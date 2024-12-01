Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys fun-filled weekend with boyfriend Vijay Varma 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted partying over the weekend.
As Bhatia's latest film Sikandar ka Muqaddar released on Netflix on November 29, 2024, the actress stepped out to watch her own show accompanied by beau.
On Saturday, the Stree actress shared a series of glimpses from the watch party on Instagram.
The first image showcased the actress posing for a happy picture with her co-star Avinash Tiwary and the acclaimed filmmaker Mitakshara Kumar.
In the second click, the star savoured mouth-watering golgappe alongside Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi.
Next there was a video that featured the entire setup of the watch party. Bhatia sat on a mattress kept on the floor while her friends settled in reclined chairs.
Also more snapshots from the get-together did rounds, including a cool shot of Vijay, who was seen with his arm around his girlfriend.
For the movie night, the Vedaa star wore white while her beau complemented her in black T-shirt, icy blue jeans and a black leather jacket.
“Watch Party with the cutiessssss. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar @netflix_in,” Bhatia captioned her carousel.
Her latest post was a sight for sore eyes as fans reacted in the comments section of her post.
One fan wrote, “Best most intimate time.”
“We need a release every week now,” the second user expressed.
For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly began dating in 2023 while collaborating on a project together.