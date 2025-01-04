Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure

Princess Beatrice joined Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas, while Eugenie skipped the festivities

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025


Princess Beatrice has seemingly made her intensions clear to sister Princess Eugenie about the royal family.

This year’s Christmas was quite a mess for the whole York family as King Charles’s brother, Prince Andrew was forced to pull himself out of Christmas festivities with the Royal Family to avoid unwanted media scrutiny amid his Chinese spy controversy.

Shortly after Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson made the decision to skip this year’s Christmas at Sandringham, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also pulled themselves out.

However, in a last-minute U-turn, pregnant Beatrice decided to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham instead of travelling to France with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as per doctor’s advice.

While, Princess Eugenie chose to stay back at Windsor to support her dad, who embroiled himself in yet another scandal after his “close ties” with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo were disclosed after the foreigner was banned from the UK in December, 2024.

Shading light on York sisters’ different approaches on the matter, a well-placed source revealed that Eugenie is not “even trying to fit in at this point.”

While, “Beatrice on the other hand is making a big effort not to rock the boat.”

Princess Eugenie is believed to share a close bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was also invited by the couple to Montecito for Christmas.

According to the insider, “the fact that she’s been so loyal towards them has put a big wedge between her and the rest of the family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'

HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return

King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
King Charles makes surprise move after Meghan Markle's Instagram return
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Meghan Markle’s close circle share their reaction on her Netflix series
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Prince William, Princess Kate stand against King Charles for key member's future
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Zara Tindall, husband Mike make stylish arrival at Magic Millions Carnival in Australia
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
King Frederik, Queen Mary release first statement after royal gala
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Japanese Emperor Naruhito expresses grief in New Year greeting
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle makes clever move to avoid another Netflix setback
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date