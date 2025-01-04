Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in conflict over key Royal figure

Princess Beatrice has seemingly made her intensions clear to sister Princess Eugenie about the royal family.
This year’s Christmas was quite a mess for the whole York family as King Charles’s brother, Prince Andrew was forced to pull himself out of Christmas festivities with the Royal Family to avoid unwanted media scrutiny amid his Chinese spy controversy.
Shortly after Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson made the decision to skip this year’s Christmas at Sandringham, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also pulled themselves out.
However, in a last-minute U-turn, pregnant Beatrice decided to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham instead of travelling to France with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as per doctor’s advice.
While, Princess Eugenie chose to stay back at Windsor to support her dad, who embroiled himself in yet another scandal after his “close ties” with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo were disclosed after the foreigner was banned from the UK in December, 2024.
Shading light on York sisters’ different approaches on the matter, a well-placed source revealed that Eugenie is not “even trying to fit in at this point.”
While, “Beatrice on the other hand is making a big effort not to rock the boat.”
Princess Eugenie is believed to share a close bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was also invited by the couple to Montecito for Christmas.
According to the insider, “the fact that she’s been so loyal towards them has put a big wedge between her and the rest of the family.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.