Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos

'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem boosts moods in a modern white ensemble piece

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Durefishan Saleem brings fashion to the next level in all-white!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the diva posted a bunch of photos from a Ponds fashion show event where she flaunted her utmost love for white. 

In the images shared the Khaie starlet looked drop dead gorgeous as she strikes a slew of different poses in a coat-styled outfit.

While she opted to go a bit chic in the makeup department what stood out was her jet black tresses neatly straightened with a side parting.

The superstar captioned her carousel, “Never something better than white.”


Her ardent fans simped over how Saleem carried off the  dress with elegance.

One person commented, “Grace like the morning dew, beauty like a blossoming rose-truly mesmerising.”

The other effused, “Never something better than you.”

“She look like a really angel," another penned. 

"Your eyes are intoxicating," another fan expressed

Prior to this, Saleem left tongues wagging in a sophisticated sky blue gown adding a messy appeal with her soft curls at the first day of the event. 

On the professional front, Durefishan Saleem last starred in the drama serial Ishq Murshid opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. 

