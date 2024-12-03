Zendaya, Angelina Jolie steal spotlight at 34th Annual Gotham Awards

Zendaya and Angelina Jolie earned one of the best dressed star at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards.
On Monday, December 2, the star-studded event took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Zendaya, 28, excluded elegance and grace in a simple yet chic dress at the red carpet, where her movie Challengers is up for best feature.
The Dune star donned a Louis Vuitton halter-neck white sheath dress with an open back.
She styled her hair in a simple ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a couple rings.
Meanwhile, Angelina commanded attention in a sleeveless black gown.
For accessories, she kept it minimal with a gold bracelet and finished the look with a pair of black heels.
Notably, the Annual Gotham Awards featured special tributes to Angelina Jolie (Performer for Maria), Denis Villeneuve (Director for Dune: Part Two), Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold (Visionary for A Complete Unknown), Zendaya (Spotlight for Challengers).
Many other stars also attended the major event including Nicole Kidman, Guy Pearce, Rachel Brosnahan, Natasha Lyonne, Katy O’Brian, Kieran Culkin, Danielle Deadwyler, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Saoirse Ronan, Aubrey Plaza, Justice Smith, Izac Wang, and many more.