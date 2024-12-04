Bobby Abreu: Baseball legend who continues to inspire next generation

Bobby Abreu nicknamed "El Comedulce" and "La Leche", is a Venezuelan former professional baseball outfielder.
He was born in Maracay, Venezuela, and grew up in a modest family where baseball played a central role in daily life.
Abreu had a distinguished Major League Baseball (MLB) career from 1996 to 2014.
Abreu’s career took him to several teams, including the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.
He’s one of just seven players in history to reach over 900 extra-base hits and steal at least 400 bases—an impressive feat that highlights his all-around game.
Even after retiring in 2014, Abreu has kept his connection to baseball strong, taking part in charity events and running clinics where he passes on his wisdom to the next generation of players.
Bobby Abreu stats:
Abreu’s career numbers reflect his remarkable talent and consistency. Over the course of his career he posted a reliable 291 batting average, hit 288 home runs, and drove in 1,363 RBIs.
Bobby Abreu family:
He is known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He has a daughter named Emily Paola.
In the early 2000s, Abreu was engaged to former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, but the two eventually went their separate ways and ended their engagement.