Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year

The 'Batman' star and the 'Espresso' star first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who have been romantically linked for over a year, have reportedly decided to step back from their relationship, due to busy schedules and conflicting priorities.

As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that the Please Please Please crooner and the Saltburn star have decided to part ways for now.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," said the insider of Keoghan, 32, and Carpenter, 25.

However the representative of both the stars did not immediately respond on the news.

For the unversed, the couple initially ignited the romance rumours as they were spotted together, enjoying dinner in Los Angeles in early December 2023.

The Batman star and the Espresso star met during Paris Fashion Week in September, when they both attended a Givenchy show.

Keoghan also made an appearance in Carpenter’s Please Please Please music video in June.

In October, speaking with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, Carpenter shared that in her video she used her “not-even-biased opinion,” and also admitted, Keoghan’s presence beside her surely made things easier.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” Carpenter said.

She added, “And he was so excited about it.”

Keoghan was spotted in the crowd during his then-girlfriend's Coachella appearance in April.

