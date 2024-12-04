Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news

Taylor Swift is on cloud nine!
Taking to Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 3, the Eras Tour hitmaker, 35, reshared Apple Music’s delightful post with a joyous caption as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans.
In the post, Apple Music revealed that the Cruel Summer songstress’s album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology has been on “repeat” and is the “top streamed album of the year.”
Opening up about her emotions, the Blank Space crooner penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Ahhhhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTDP so much!!!!!”
She continued, “You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department that TOP STREAMED ALBUM of the Year on @applemusic!!! You guys snagged me that Top Streamed Artist spot too.”
This update from Taylor Swift came right after the popstar spent Thanksgiving with her and Kelce’s families. The duo is reportedly set to get engaged soon and are only awaiting their parents’ approval.
“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” an insider told Ok Magazine, adding, Swift’s “whole family is already crazy about him.”
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have been dating since summer 2023, are reportedly expected to tie the knot in summer 2025 when they will mark their second relationship anniversary.