Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise

Meta’s microblogging platform, Threads is introducing a new feature to improve search capabilities with some extra filters!
As per multiple outlets, this feature will allow users to refine their searches by applying filters for date ranges and profiles.
This update follows the introduction of a feature in testing, which allows users to set a custom feed as their default, alongside the two current options.
Currently, users can select between Top and Recent posts in the search menu.
However, with this feature, when users tap the search bar, they will see a “refine” option on the right side, which allows them to narrow down their search results using three new filters, After date, Before date and From profile.
In addition to this, Threads, recently updated its algorithm to prioritize posts from account users follow.
The platform, which had over 175 million monthly active users as of July, will now show fewer recommended posts from accounts that aren’t followed.
Although users can already view a feed with only followed posts from followed accounts, the algorithm-driven feed will still appear by default when users first open the app.
Content creators are likely to be significantly impacted by the recent update to the Threads algorithm.