Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray

Andy Murray in full coach mode asks Djokovic to ‘practice’ instead of enjoying the Qatar Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Novak Djokovic confirms first 2025 tournament appearance with coach Andy Murray

Most, 24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, has announced his first tournament of the 2025 season with new coach Andy Murray.

According to BBC, Djokovic will begin his 2025 bid with the Brisbane International before starting his campaign for the record 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Djokovic said, “I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena. I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember."

With 99 ATP titles, the 37-year-old will be trying to complete his 100 ATP titles and enter into the elite club of American Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss Roger Federer (103) and become the third player in the world to win 100 career titles.

The announcement came after the Paris Olympic gold medalist was spotted chatting with Formula One drivers George Russell, Esteban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Reacting to the pictures from the weekend, new coach Murray commented, “He should be on the practice court.”

To which Djokovic appologised to him publicly and replied, “Sorry, coach, I will be back soon,” with a laughing emoji.

Notably, Brisbane International, which is scheduled to begin from December 29, 2024, until January 5, 2025, is the final event before the Australian Open, January 12, 2025.

