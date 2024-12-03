Djokovic ‘physically and mentally’ ready to challenge Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev

After taking an extended break during the 2024 season, Novak Djokovic said that he is now “physically and mentally” ready to challenge Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev.
According to Tennis365, 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has revealed his plans for the 2025 season and vowed to “play more tournaments” as he wanted to challenge the “best players in the world.
The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist decided to play very few events during the 2024 season and withdrew from multiple events, citing that he wanted to spend more time with his family and, for the “first time in my career, I don’t have any long-term plans.”
But now the Serbian tennis player is looking forward to being more active in the upcoming season, unlike the recent year.
The 37-year-old said, “In 2024 I didn’t play much, and, Olympic gold and Wimbledon final aside, it was perhaps the least profitable season in the last 10 years, with many ups and downs, issues to be resolved even on a private level. However, I feel that I can still play at a high level.”
“Sinner and Alcaraz have established themselves as the two best players in the world, not forgetting (Alexander) Zverev. All of them will be the main candidates to win the Slams and other titles. However, physically and mentally, I am ready to play tennis again. I have the feeling that I can challenge these guys, and my experience can come in handy,” he continued.
He vowed to play more tournaments in the upcoming season with Grand Slams on a “priority” basis.
Djokovic only played 10 events during the season, skipping the Paris Masters, ATP Finals, and more. As a result, he finished at No. 7 in the ATP Rankings in 2024, the lowest position in recent years.