Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife reacts to Sutton Foster romance

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman have reportedly been dating since working together in 2022’s Broadway musical

  • by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has finally reacted to the actor’s romance with his Broadway musical, The Magic Man, costar Sutton Foster.

Last month, it was reported that the Deadpool and Wolverine star was gearing up to “soft launch” his relationship with Foster, nearly a year after parting ways with his estranged wife.

The lovebirds have reportedly been dating since 2022, however, none of them have publicly confirmed it, with some reports suggesting that their romance served as the reason behind Jackman and Furness’s divorce.

About a month after the rumored couple began making headlines for their relationship, an insider opened up about Furness’s reaction to the news, revealing to RadarOnline that she is “seething with rage.”

Jackman and Foster’s romance was reportedly “Broadway’s worst-kept secret” as everyone seemed to be aware of it, even though things were not made official, however, the only person who was unaware of the fact was the Logan star’s wife.

The source also revealed that Furness is also angry at the actor’s best friend, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who also “kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh,” adding, "Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!"

"Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!" the tipster noted.

They added, "Debs feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening, and they all chose to keep their mouths shut.”

Meanwhile, a separate source told OK Magazine that the X-Men actor is staying mute on his relationship because he does not want to “humiliate” Deborra-Lee Furness.

