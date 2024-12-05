Princess Anne almost breaks Royal protocol in oops moment: Watch

Princess Anne successfully dodged a Royal protocol during state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
The Royal dinner, which was held in honour of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Anne suffered an oops moment sitting alongside Qatari Amir.
In a widely shared video on X, the monarch and the Amir clinked their glasses for a toast as part of the Royal tradition, Princess Anne was busy scanning the crowd, almost forgetting it was her turn.
She lifted her glass and was about to take a sip when she suddenly locked eyes with the Amir, with his look saying, "Hey, don’t leave me hanging!"
Realizing her little slip-up, she paused, smiled, and raised her glass toward him.
They shared a quick laugh as they tapped their glasses together, finally making it official.
The Amir took his sip, and Anne carried on like nothing had happened.
For the unversed, the Amir of Qatar and his wife came to the UK for a state visit from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4.