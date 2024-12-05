‘The Simple Life’s Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie open up about past tabloid trauma

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have opened up about the intense tabloid scrutiny they faced in the early 2000s.
During an interview with Glamour, The Simple Life co-stars, who are gearing up for the long-awaited return later this month, recalled how the constant media attention affected them.
"There would be a lot of nights I’d cry and I’d call my mom," Hilton told the outlet.
She further added, "But it also made me so strong where, after a while, I just realized these are people who don’t even know me, they’re just making stories up."
Meanwhile, Richie also shared a similar sentiment saying that the tabloids "took a heavier toll on me than I could have admitted even to myself at the moment."
She continued, "But looking back, I can see how big of an effect it played on my daily life and my daily choices."
Although, Hilton called it "very, very traumatizing to have to live through," Richie said that she was able to transform the criticism into "such a strong motivation for me to own my own voice and my own narrative."
Richie further added, "And it makes me really proud of women that we’ve come such a long way to say, 'That’s actually not okay.'"
To note, all three episodes of Paris & Nicole: The Encore will premiere on Thursday, December 12, on Peacock.