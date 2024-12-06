Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Saint’s 9th birthday with family bash

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner marked Saint's 9th birthday with heartwarming photos and a touching tribute.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the SKIMS founder celebrated her son's birthday with a sentimental homage, posting cute moments with Saint.
In a shared post, Kim dropped the photo with her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The Kardashians star captioned the post, “My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics."
"I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever!" she added.
Kim further wrote, “So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you."
Moreover, Kris Jenner also sent a heartfelt birthday wish to her grand-son Saint.
She took to her Instagram account to post a carousel of images, offering glimpse into the sweet bond with Kim’s family.
The momager noted the caption, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson, Saint! From the moment you were born, you’ve brought so much light, laughter, and love into all of our lives. Your sweet and kind heart is such a gift to everyone who knows you.”
“You are the best brother to your siblings, the best son, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend, and I am so proud of the amazing boy you are — smart, funny, and full of life! You are such a talented basketball and soccer player and it brings me so much joy to see you find something you truly love!! I love you to the moon and back, forever and always,” she noted.
To note, Kim Kardashian also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with ex-Kanye West.