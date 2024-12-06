Entertainment

Charli XCX shares 'painful' news after hurting herself in Brat tour

  by Web Desk
  December 06, 2024
Charli XCX has opened up about the negative side of constant touring.

On Wednesday, during a char with Variety, the Club Classics crooner shared that it became difficult for her to perform latest tour.

Charli explained, “I find touring actually really hard emotionally. I find the stage — especially these days — to be a very angry place for me. I’ve done a lot of physical damage to my body from performing, and I’m often in a lot of pain when I perform.”

She added, “Physically, I have nerve damage in my neck from things I’ve done on the stage. For me to give a performance that I feel is good enough, I have to really physically throw myself around — and that makes me very upset when I do it.”

The Apple singer claimed that touring has become a “hell hole” for her.

However, Charli confessed that being with Troye Sivan made touring “easier and less of an emotional battle.”

The pop singers collaborated on 1999 and 2099.

Charli noted, “And a lot of the other people on the tour just made me feel a lot lighterBut I also don’t really sleep these days. 2020… um, what year is it? 2024 has not been a very restful year, for sure.”

Notably, she has landed seven nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

