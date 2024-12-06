Fahad Mustafa announces new project after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Fahad Mustafa has something big on his mind!
In an interview with a local media outlet, the Actor In Law star confirmed he is working on the first-ever superhero film of the country.
Fahad said, “I’m making a superhero film which is also going to be the first-ever Pakistani superhero film.”
The Umrao Jaan Ada actor continued,“I don’t want to disclose too much but it will also be the first Muslim superhero.”
More details about the cast and crew of the groundbreaking project are still under wraps.
As per reports, Mahira Khan and Hania Amir will be part of this superhero movie.
Amidst all the hype of the new project, the multi-talented actor was honoured with two awards from the British Parliament during a recent outing in London, marking a historic milestone.
In recognition of his significant contributions he was given the ‘Diversity and Cultural Impact Award’ from the House of Commons and the ‘Global Culture Unity Award’ from the House of Lords.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Fahad Mustafa made his small screen comeback in the mega-buster drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.