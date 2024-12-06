Trending

Aishwarya Rai makes first appearance with Abhishek after dropping his surname

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name was displayed without her husband's surname Bachchan at Global Women's Forums 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Something uncanny is cooking between Bollywood’s best couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan!

Amid swirling rumours about their separation, the dazzling duo Abhishek and Aishwarya made a joyful appearance at a wedding reception held in Mumbai's Sun-n-Sand hotel on Thursday night.

Pictures of the couple twinning and radiating happiness quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans pondering over their status. 

Another rather cheeky selfie of Abhishek and the the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress surfaced as they posed for selfies and other candid clicks with fellow guests at an event.

The candid moment shared by the film’s producer Anu Ranjan was a total sight to admire amid divorce speculations. 

“So much love warmth,” the producer captioned the post.

Abhishek, the doting husband, was seen in videos with arms around his beautiful wife. Joining the two, was mother-in-law Brindya Rai, who also was present for the many selfie sessions with guests.

Rumors about a tiff in marriage first began doing rounds after Ash and her beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s grand wedding back in July.

Among a series of other incidents, the most recent development that grabbed eyeballs was Aishwarya's appearance at Global Women Forums 2024 using her maiden name. 

Since then, the superstars have braved a wave of speculation about an impending divorce.

While the two maintained stoic silence about their marriage and what’s brewing, Big B Amitabh Bachcan had taken to his blog several times to rubbish the baseless claims. 

