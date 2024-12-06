Royal

Prince Harry fulfils Princess Diana’s major wish with Archie, Lilibet

The Duke of Sussex raises two kids Archie and Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle in the U.S

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024


Prince Harry has made a major confession about fulfilling his late mother Princess Diana’s wish.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, got candid about raising his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with wife Meghan Markle in the U.S. during a chat with Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City.

He told the host, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live."

While reflecting on what Diana would have wanted him to do, Harry shared, "I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me. To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. — it's huge. That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that."

Harry and Meghan are raising their two beautiful children in Montecito, California.

In the same summit, the royal family member also slammed down the divorce rumours with the Duchess of Sussex.

For those unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020 and moved to America along with their kids.

