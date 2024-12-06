Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get on Beckhams' bad side after new move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham gets deteriorated

  December 06, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with David and Victoria Beckham has been deteriorated ever since the former couple reportedly attack Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to be on a good terms with the Beckhams but as per latest reports the couples are no longer on speaking terms.

However, the football icon has maintain a solid working relationship with two key royals, King Charles and Prince William.

A source disclosed to Daily Mail that David and Victoria did not approve of Harry and Meghan's public attacks on the royals.

"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” the insider explained.

Another tipster chimed in, "The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch."

Last week, the Beckhams joined approximately 170 guests at a glitzy State Banquet at Buckingham Palace after receiving an invite from the monarch.

In June, he became an ambassador for The King's Foundation.

