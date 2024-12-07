Justin Bieber, Hailey prove their love with heartwarming PDA moments

Entertainment

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2019

  • December 07, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber never missed the chance to showcase their romance publicly.

The Rhode founder and the Peaches crooner turned heads multiple times with sweet PDA moments that proved their undeniable chemistry.

Hailey and Justin first met on one of the pop star's Today show appearances in 2009.

Notably, they had a small courthouse wedding in 2018 and a year later the couple exchanged vows in a larger religious ceremony at the Somerset Chapel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The model and the Baby crooner took their romance ahead by welcoming their first child Jack Blue Bieber in August 2024.

Since they embraced parenthood, the couple made several outings, proving their strong bond despite expanding their family.

3 best Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber PDA moments:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at Rhode launch party

In October 2024, the new mom was accompanied by Justin Bieber at the party celebrating the brand’s Barrier Butter.

During the outing, the singer walked behind Hailey, 27, and guided her into the venue, placing his hand on her butt.

Hailey donned a full suit by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, while Justin wore a brown chequered coat with baggy pants.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber cozzy date night at the Beverly Hills

The couple were spotted at the Beverly Hills restaurant, Funke, after having attended a church session in the same area in June 2024.

The Beauty and the Beat singer sported a silky blue t-shirt with loose pants, a grey beanie, and neon yellow sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber looed elegant in a plain mini-black dress and matching sunglasses.

Justin and Hailey Bieber sushi date night in Malibu

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted while enjoying a sushi date night in Malibu, California in September 2024.

They were captured having much-deserved quality time at the celebrity hot spot Nobu.

Hailey served looks in a leather trench coat, black trousers and black heels.

She paired it with a black shoulder bag and wore oval-shaped sunglasses.

While Justin chose a casual look in a loose-fitting grey hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and a beige fedora hat.

