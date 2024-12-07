Sci-Tech

Google's digital ID can now replace physical passport at TSA: Here’s how it works

New Mexico is the most recent state to allow digital IDs, including driver’s licenses and state IDs

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Googles digital ID can now replace physical passport at TSA: Here’s how it works
Google's digital ID can now replace physical passport at TSA: Here’s how it works

Google is rolling out a new option to create a digital ID from your passport, which can be stored in Google Wallet.

As per The Verge, this will function like a regular ID at select Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) checkpoints, helping to speed up the security lines.

In the meantime, Google spokesperson Liz Schulman clarified that “the digital ID can’t be used at immigration and border control.”

As of now, travellers are adviced to bring their physical IDs as a backup in case the digital ID is not accepted or available for use.

To set up a digital ID, open the Google Wallet app and select the option to create an ID pass using your US passport.

You need to scan the chip in your passport and take a selfie video for verification.

After completing these steps, the app will notify you when your Digital ID is ready, which usually takes just a few minutes.

It is pertinent to note that not all airports accept your digital passport. At the moment, 27 states and Puerto Rico have at least one airport that accepts digital identification.

The TSA shares a list of airports and states on its website that accept this feature.

In several months, many states have started accepting digital IDs. New Mexico is the most recent state to allow digital IDs, including driver’s licenses and state IDs, in both Apple and Google Wallet.

Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Queen Camilla receives huge warning after skipping Christmas Carol Service
Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now

Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now

Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event

Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event
Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales

Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales
TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court
TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court
Snake game makes nostalgic comeback with new twist
Snake game makes nostalgic comeback with new twist
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates
Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer