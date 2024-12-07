Prince Albert represents Monaco alone at Notre Dame reopening

Prince Albert of Monaco represented the principality alone at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, as Princess Charlene did not attend.
He joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders for the event.
Prince William, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among those in attendance.
The absence of Princess Charlene remains unclear, though it is believed she may have been tied up with official duties in Monaco.
On Friday evening, the mum-of-two, Princess Charlene, was seen attending the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco with her nine-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
Meanwhile, Prince Albert was photographed in Paris wrapped in a navy coat and dark green scarf, posing with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.
At 66, he sat beside Queen Mathilde of Belgium as the French president addressed the guests. Later, Prince Albert was also seen speaking with US President-elect Donald Trump.
The family then posed in their palace living room, wearing cozy winter jumpers with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as the backdrop.
Prince Albert will host a Christmas party this month at the palace where they reside.
It was announced in November that he would hold a recreational session for Monaco children aged five to twelve on December 18, 2024, as part of the festive season.