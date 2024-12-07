Royal

Prince Albert represents Monaco alone at Notre Dame reopening

He joined French President Emmanuel Macron

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024

Prince Albert represents Monaco alone at Notre Dame reopening


Prince Albert of Monaco represented the principality alone at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, as Princess Charlene did not attend. 

He joined French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders for the event.

Prince William, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among those in attendance. 

The absence of Princess Charlene remains unclear, though it is believed she may have been tied up with official duties in Monaco.

On Friday evening, the mum-of-two, Princess Charlene, was seen attending the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco with her nine-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert was photographed in Paris wrapped in a navy coat and dark green scarf, posing with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. 

At 66, he sat beside Queen Mathilde of Belgium as the French president addressed the guests. Later, Prince Albert was also seen speaking with US President-elect Donald Trump.

The family then posed in their palace living room, wearing cozy winter jumpers with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree as the backdrop. 

Prince Albert will host a Christmas party this month at the palace where they reside. 

It was announced in November that he would hold a recreational session for Monaco children aged five to twelve on December 18, 2024, as part of the festive season.

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience

King Charles, Princess Kate face 2024's heartbreaking cancer challenges with resilience
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes

Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds

Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death

Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Princess Kate makes heartwarming gesture for Liz Hatton before her death
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Princess Kate salutes cancer survivors in touching tribute with her subtle move
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
Prince William gets praises from Donald Trump during second meeting in Paris
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Prince Albert attends Notre Dame reopening without Princess Charlene
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Princess Eugenie takes shocking step on Kate Middleton's big day
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
Kate Middleton brings guests ‘to tears’ with major move at Carol Service
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
King Charles, Queen Camilla give delightful message in 2024 Christmas card
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's parents get special nicknames from Prince Louis
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Princess Kate reflects Princess Diana’s legacy with her energetic aura
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘betrayed’ amid growing tensions