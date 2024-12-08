Paul Mescal's first 'SNL' monologue gets crashed by Marcello Hernandez

Paul Mescal, who has rose to fame after his performance in Gladiator II, has delivered a touching monologue at Saturday Night Live.
On December 7, he was joined by musical guest Shaboozey and comedic assistance from SNL's own Chloe Fineman.
Paul took to the stage at Studio 8H, and said “I’m Paul Mescal and it is great to be here. I’ve always loved SNL. This place has such history.”
He continued continued, “Growing up back home I never expected to be here. I’m also excited to be here because I’m not really known for comedy, which is funny to me because I think I’ve given a lot of really funny performances.”
The Hollywood star sported an all black outfit for the SNL debut.
While reflecting on his acting, Paul noted, “I think it’s clear, I’m not afraid to do emotional scenes, or nude scenes, or nude emotional scenes. But recently, I did pivot to something new in ‘Gladiator II.’ It’s a big action-packed blockbuster.”
Moreover, Marcello Hernandez also appeared for a few cameo scenes during the episode.
The American comedian wore a pair of shorts for his SNL scenes.