King Charles gives new honour to Kate Middleton after 'brutal' cancer

Kate Middleton was honoured by her father-in-law King Charles with a special gesture after she shared a challenging cancer journey like him.
For the unversed, Catherine marked her comeback amid her ongoing cancer treatment at Trooping the Colour in June 2024.
She was accompanied by her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
During the iconic balcony appearance, the monarch has reportedly asked the Princess of Wales to stand next to him.
Notably, last year, William was the one who stood next to his father.
Charles shared heartfelt moments with his "darling daughter-in-law" whom he shared a close bond, especially after their cancer diagnosis.
In conversation with OK!, former royal butler Grant Harrold shared, "It is changing protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference."
He added, "The balcony [line-up] is orchestrated, so I have a feeling the King said to Kate, 'You stand next to me.'"