Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha revealed opposites attract!
Both appeared together at Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat where they candidly stated the golden rules about a happy married life.
In a recent interview, the politician shared a beautiful insight into his marriage with the Ishaqzaade actress, "I don’t know the first thing about Bollywood, and she doesn’t know the first thing about politics, so our journey is going smoothly."
When asked if the diva talks a lot, Raghav replied, "I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks I always enjoy it."
During an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Uunchai star shared her husband does not keep up with the entertainment world and how she fails to connect with politics on so many levels.
She jokingly confessed how he lacks to recognize songs from her movies, finding the dynamic pretty endearing.
It is pertinent to note that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's nuptials took place at an extravagant ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur in September 2023.