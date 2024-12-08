Trending

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

'Ishaqzaade' actress Parineeti Chopra married her politician beau on September 24, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha revealed opposites attract! 

Both appeared together at Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat where they candidly stated the golden rules about a happy married life. 

In a recent interview, the politician shared a beautiful insight into his marriage with the Ishaqzaade actress, "I don’t know the first thing about Bollywood, and she doesn’t know the first thing about politics, so our journey is going smoothly." 

When asked if the diva talks a lot, Raghav replied, "I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks I always enjoy it." 

During an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Uunchai star shared her husband does not keep up with the entertainment world and how she fails to connect with politics on so many levels. 

She jokingly confessed how he lacks to recognize songs from her movies, finding the dynamic pretty endearing.  

It is pertinent to note that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's nuptials took place at an extravagant ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur in September 2023. 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays

Kris Jenner spills beans on hosting 13 grandkids for holidays
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal

Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal
Mahira Khan shares first statement about Firdous Jamal
Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being 'best version'
Sonam Kapoor shares cryptic note on being 'best version'
Nick Jonas drops anniversary photo dump with wife Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas drops anniversary photo dump with wife Priyanka Chopra
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share epic weekend moment, fans in awe
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share epic weekend moment, fans in awe
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir serve pure love goals in throwback post
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir serve pure love goals in throwback post
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar offers advice about family planning
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar offers advice about family planning
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar faces health issues
Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now
Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes revelation about her career
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth
Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after daughter's birth
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Sarwat Gilani reflected on depression: 'wanted to end my life'
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night
Kareena Kapoor exudes glam at Red Sea Film Festival opening night