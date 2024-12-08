World

What archaeologists found during Notre-Dame construction will blow your mind

A recent report revealed some interesting and noteworthy aspects of the Notre-Dame

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024
What archaeologists found during Notre-Dame construction will blow your mind
What archaeologists found during Notre-Dame construction will blow your mind

Notre-Dame Cathedral, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks reopened to both tourists and Catholic worshippers on Saturday, December 8, following significant damage from fire in 2019.

A recent report revealed some interesting and noteworthy aspects of the church.

As per GB News, the archaeological team from the French National Institute for Preventative Archaeological Research has uncovered an exceptional collection of 1,035 historic artwork fragments beneath the Notre Dame Cathedral stone floor during required archaeological surveys.

As per the outlet, the archaeological team was originally allotted just five weeks to excavate no deeper than 16 inches beneath the cathedral’s floor but the surprising wealth of discoveries caused authorities to extend the excavation for more than two months.

Lead archaeologist Christophe Besnier told National Geographic, "The remains turned out to be much richer than expected. It's very impressive.”

Among the most notable finds were the fragments of a 13th-century rood screen, a masterpiece Gothic painted sculpture that once stood 13 feet tall near the cathedral’s entrance.

Another remarkable find included several 13th-century sculpted heads and toros, with one of the pieces being an incredibly detailed depiction of Christ.

What archaeologists found during Notre-Dame construction will blow your mind

"This particular sculpture is really exceptional in its finesse, its attention to detail. The rendering of the eyelids, the ears, the nose—it's incredible", said Besnier.

The team also uncovered traces of mediaeval building techniques, such as rope holds for transporting materials along the Seine River and iron clamps used to bind the stones.

What archaeologists found during Notre-Dame construction will blow your mind

These iron clamps which date back to when Notre Dame was originally built in 1163, provide evidence that Notre Dame was the first Gothic cathedral to use iron as a building material.

In addition to this, almost 100 previously undiscovered graves were found, increasing the total number of burials at Notre Dame to over 500.

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday

Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday
Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step

Prince William brings festive cheer with his heartfelt step
La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other

La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other
Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches his signature style for Miami outing: PHOTOS
La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other
La Paz: World’s highest city with culture like no other
Storm Darragh to bring more challenges to UK with severe winds and flooding
Storm Darragh to bring more challenges to UK with severe winds and flooding
Judy Garland's iconic ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ sell for $28M
Judy Garland's iconic ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ sell for $28M
Trump-Macron white-knuckled handshake sparks reaction: ‘Power struggle saga’
Trump-Macron white-knuckled handshake sparks reaction: ‘Power struggle saga’
President Yoon faces calls for resignation after impeachment vote
President Yoon faces calls for resignation after impeachment vote
Hidden Roman villa in Wiltshire reveals SHOCKING luxurious lifestyle from ancient times
Hidden Roman villa in Wiltshire reveals SHOCKING luxurious lifestyle from ancient times
Top 10 cities in the world you need to explore
Top 10 cities in the world you need to explore
Dominican Republic breaks record with 'massive' cocaine seizure
Dominican Republic breaks record with 'massive' cocaine seizure
Construction delay turns into 'historic' discovery of ancient pyramid in Mexico
Construction delay turns into 'historic' discovery of ancient pyramid in Mexico
Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event
Prince William to discuss US-UK 'special relationship' with Trump at Notre-Dame event
Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales
Storm Darragh causes widespread power cuts and disruptions across Wales
Donald Trump's first international trip as president-elect: Details revealed
Donald Trump's first international trip as president-elect: Details revealed