Lando Norris' drops witty response on Max's post after Abu Dhabi win

McLaren's Lando Norris issues major warning to rival Max Verstappen after winning constructors' world championship

  by Web Desk
  December 09, 2024
Lando Norris has given a sassy response on Max Verstappen's new post, hinting at his ongoing feud with George Russell.

The Red Bull driver confessed that he had “lost all respect” for the Mercedes player after their heated exchange in the steward rooms, which resulted in the Dutchman receiving one-place grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.

On Sunday, McLaren star won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and bringing Formula One Constructors' Championship title for the team.

After the race, Max congratulated the rival team on his Instagram and posted somepictures from the race.

The four time world Champion wrote, "Congratulations to McLaren for winning the Constructors' Championship. 2024 [tick emoji]. Thank you so much for the hard work this year @redbullracing. Now ready for some time off!"

Lando then dropped a witty comment, "Cheers mate, see you next year for more," alongside a “beef” emoji, a clear reference to the ongoing George saga.

The 25-year-old driver seemed more confident for the next season of F1 after winning the new title.

He said on the radio after winning, "So proud of you all, you deserve this, thank you so much. This is our year, next year is going to be mine too."

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari next season and Carlos Sainz will join team Williams.

