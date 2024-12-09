Aymen Saleem discloses gender of her first child 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Aymen Saleem has revealed the gender of her first child!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Chupke Chupke actress shared a video from the gender reveal event.

During the dreamy celebrations, Aymen and her husband unveiled a swanky new blue car to announce they were expecting a baby boy.

The Ibn-e-Hawwa star added a long caption to her post, “The big reveal: it’s a little man, and we couldn’t be happier and more grateful! Alhamdulillah!”


She continued, “P.S. Happy birthday hubby - this little boy is already your best gift yet! A huge shoutout to @gve.london for the stunning car wrap and pulling off the perfect gender reveal on such short notice and to @revolutionpixels , thank you for capturing these memories so beautifully - we are forever grateful!”

Fans, friends and followers showered the adorable pair with congratulations and best wishes.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations my love.”

The second penned, “Many many congratulations."

At the event, Aymen flaunted her baby bump in a sky blue dress which she paired with beige slippers, eager to welcome her very first child.

For the unversed, Aymen Saleem married Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

