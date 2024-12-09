Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'

Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Reema Khan showered love on her mother!
On Sunday, the Love 95 actress shared a beautiful click seemingly from a wedding function featuring her beloved mom.
In the photo, the mother- daughter duo were all smiles into the camera as they held each other in a close embrace.
Reema wrote a precious note alongside the post, “Mother’s love is the heartbeat in the home; without it, there seems to be no heartthrob.
She continued, "The influence of a mother’s love in the lives of her children is beyond calculation Always respect your mother and spend maximum time with her.”
To note, the superstar’s fans loved their adorable vibe, extending prayers in the comments section.
“WOW! That’s wonderful,” one fan wrote.
Another penned, “Yes without mother there is nothing.”
The third user added, “Really you ae a great daughter.”
“Mashallah both are looking so beautiful," a fourth fan effused.
For the unversed, Reema Khan took the plunge with the American cardiologist and surgeon Syed Tariq Shahab on November 16, 2011 in Virginia, United States.
Soon after tying the knot, Reema Khan produced and directed the movie, Love Mein Ghum released in 2011.