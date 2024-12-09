'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic  

Trending

Ranbir Kapoor will portray the role of Lord Rama in 'Ramayana'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor is soon going to delight fans with his upcoming movie Ramayana.

During a recent conversation at the stage of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, the Brahmastra actor was inquired about his upcoming films.

He responded, "The film I’m working on currently is Ramayana, which is the greatest story ever. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this film, has got the best of all the artists from the world – creative people and the crew."

He continued, "I’m so humbled to be essaying Lord Rama’s role. It’s a dream for the team, especially for me, and it’s a film which has everything.”

“I am very excited about the film which has a story about culture and message- the victory of good over evil, family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics,” the Animal star further stressed.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological epic has surely piqued the interest of netizens ever since its inception.

The film will feature Ravi Dubey in the role of Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, among others.

