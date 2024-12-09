Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3' 

Rajkummar Rao’s update on Stree 3 has left many of his fans heartbroken!
In a recent conversation with News 18, the Bheed actor revealed that Stree 3 will not be arriving any time soon.
He said, “Stree 3 will certainly happen, but not anytime soon.”
“The team is committed to making it right rather than rushing into a sequel just to capitalize on the film's success,” he added.
The Mr. and Mrs Mahi star then stressed on the importance on taking the time needed to deliver a quality project.
Raj elaborated, “Stree 3 will take some time, it won't take six years like its predecessor.”
Talking about his beloved character Vicky, Rao stated he holds the role very close to his heart, relating deeply to his goofy, simple nature.
Looking ahead to the next year, Rajkummar Rao expressed his hope that 2025 will mirror the success of the current year.
In the future, he aims to continue taking on challenging roles that push his limits.
On the work front, Rajkummar Rao had a busy year with roles in Stree 2 Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and has also wrapped shooting for