Trending

Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif drops a super-adorable picture with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate her 3rd wedding anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rang in their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Merry Christmas actress shared a candid moment with her beloved husband, calling him “heart” and “life." 

The photo showcased the lovebirds sharing a tender moment as they snuggle up together for a romantic pose.

Vicky was pictured lovingly placing his hand on his wife’s shoulder’s, dressed In a sleek black shirt and stylish black glares.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood diva, exuded sheer elegance in a bright yellow top which she paired with spectacles.

“Dil tu, jaan tu…” Kaif wrote alongside the image.


Vickat fans are happy to see them living blissful moments together, sharing the excitement in the comments section.

“Happy 3 year anniversary to both of you,” one user wrote.

“I wanna see them in a romantic movie," the second fan penned.

The third added, “Most adorable couple of town, no controversy, no drama, just simplicity.”

“They both are happy with each other,” a fourth user gushed.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at a royal wedding ceremony. 

Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Garner reunion rumors
Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him

Jay-Z takes big decision to remove rape allegations against him
Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars

Lisa Kudrow makes shocking confession about ‘Friends’ co-stars
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
Rajkummar Rao delivers major update on 'Stree 3'
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor 'humbled' to play Lord Rama in mythological epic
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors?
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'
Reema Khan drops sweet tribute for mother: 'Heartbeat in the home'
Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone makes surprise appearance with daughter Dua
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' wraps filming in London
Aymen Saleem discloses gender of her first child
Aymen Saleem discloses gender of her first child
Ranbir Kapoor shares exciting details about his most anticipated movies
Ranbir Kapoor shares exciting details about his most anticipated movies
Ayeza Khan's most-hyped dramas of all times
Ayeza Khan's most-hyped dramas of all times
Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday
Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday
Vedang Raina walks down memory lane as 'The Archies' clocks 1 year
Vedang Raina walks down memory lane as 'The Archies' clocks 1 year
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal secret to happy marriage