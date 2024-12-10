Katrina Kaif marks 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rang in their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Merry Christmas actress shared a candid moment with her beloved husband, calling him “heart” and “life."
The photo showcased the lovebirds sharing a tender moment as they snuggle up together for a romantic pose.
Vicky was pictured lovingly placing his hand on his wife’s shoulder’s, dressed In a sleek black shirt and stylish black glares.
Meanwhile, the Bollywood diva, exuded sheer elegance in a bright yellow top which she paired with spectacles.
“Dil tu, jaan tu…” Kaif wrote alongside the image.
Vickat fans are happy to see them living blissful moments together, sharing the excitement in the comments section.
“Happy 3 year anniversary to both of you,” one user wrote.
“I wanna see them in a romantic movie," the second fan penned.
The third added, “Most adorable couple of town, no controversy, no drama, just simplicity.”
“They both are happy with each other,” a fourth user gushed.
For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at a royal wedding ceremony.