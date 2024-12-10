Princess Anne celebrates big milestone after skipping Christmas Carol Service

Princess Anne marked yet another milestone moment after skipping the highly-anticipated Christmas Carol Service, hosted by Kate Middleton last week.
As reported by The Business Magazine, Anne received a warm welcome by Rolls-Royce to it's headquarter in Goodwood last weekend on its 120th anniversary celebrations.
The Chief executive of the automobile company Chris Brownridge gave Princess Royal a VIP tour of the Rolls-Royce facility, after introducing key members of the company's board.
Anne was also offered a rare insight into the inner workings of the plant, where she interacted with various personnel, including senior management, staff, and trainees.
Her Royal Highness also received an update from Chris on the ongoing expansion project, a significant development which marks the first major change to the site since 2003.
"We’re honoured to welcome The Princess Royal to the home of Rolls-Royce as part of our 120th anniversary celebrations this year," Chris said while addressing to the guests.
He continued, “Her Royal Highness makes her first visit to Goodwood at a pivotal moment in our history, as we embark on the biggest investment in our manufacturing facilities and capabilities since we began building motor cars here."
“Through meetings with a broad range of colleagues – including world-class craftspeople and the new generation of talent represented by our apprentices – we were delighted to have the opportunity to show the princess who we are, what we do and our immense contribution to the local, regional and national economies," the CEO added.
He concluded his speech honouring King Charles' sister “We’re proud to continue the relationship Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has enjoyed with the royal family over many decades.”
Meanwhile, The Princess Royal also lift curtain on a plaque commemorating her visit and signed the visitor's book.
This update from Princess Anne comes after she notably skipped Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London, where she hosted at least 1600 people.