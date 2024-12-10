Royal

Prince Harry releases fresh statement after suffering big blow

The Duke of Sussex hit with huge setback amid Netflix documentary release

  December 10, 2024


Prince Harry received sad update from South Africa.

The CEO of the Duke of Sussex and South Africa's Prince Seeiso of Lesotho's, charitable organisation, Sentebale, Richard Miller has stepped down from his role after five years.

The decision from the London-based executive comes as a result of internal changes within the organisation, which was co-founded by Harry and Seeiso in 2006.

As Miller stepped down from his role of Chief Executive, Harry and Seeiso released a joint statement.

"This shift reflects our continued commitment to being guided by voices from within the region we serve," the duo noted in their official statement.

They added, "We sincerely thank Richard for his pivotal role in steering our organisation toward this important evolution."

Meanwhile, Miller, who will be replaced by an interim executive director, Carmel Gaillard, based in Johannesburg, South Africa released a separate statement.

"It is the logical next step for Sentebale, and the time is right for this shift to local leadership," he noted.

Miller gushed over the incoming chief noting, "Carmel is an incredible asset to position Sentebale further as a leader in the region."

Last month Andrew Tucker, whom Harry affectionally calls 'Tucks', stepped back from his senior position at Sentebale.

