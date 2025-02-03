Royal

King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India

Prince Edward is on a three-day visit in India, marking it first official UK royal visit to the country in five years

  • February 03, 2025
King Charles is giving a nod to younger brother Prince Edward’s efforts!

On Sunday, February 2, the Duke of Edinburgh touched down in India for a high-profile three-day visit to the South Asian country, making it the first official visit of UK Royals to the country after King Charles and Prince William visited in November 2019.

Applauding his younger brother, King Charles shared a delightful post on the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Monday, February 3.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Mumbai and Delhi to meet those participating in @IAYPIndia, a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world,” the caption read.

Giving a bit more brief about the Awards, the statement continued, “Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country.”

The carousel of photos shared in the post featured the Prince with the young students and his interaction with the officials.

During his visit from February 2 to February 4, the Duke is scheduled to meet with members of the government along with undertaking various other engagements, including “discussions with Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joining events that celebrate our shared love for sport and the arts.”

Prince Edward is set to join his wife Duchess Sophie in a visit to Nepal after concluding his trip in India.

