Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican

Queen Rania is speaking at the World Summit on Children’s rights!
Taking to her Instagram account, the Queen of Jordan shared a video in which she can be seen addressing the summit, sharing her views and emphasizing on the importance of children’s rights in the world.
“The World Summit on Children’s Rights at the Vatican today,” she captioned.
Sharing a seat beside Pope Francis on Monday, February 3, the Queen began her speech after the Pope shared opening remarks on “The Rights of the Child in Today’s World,” at the international summit.
“In theory, the consensus is clear: every right, for every child. Yet, so many children around the world are excluded from its promise – particularly in warzones. Worse yet, people have grown desensitized to their pain,” she stated.
The wife of King Abdullah II also addressed how one in six children on the planet now is living in area affected by conflict, where several people are killed each day.
“They are robbed of every right – to life and security, but also to education, health, privacy, and protection from abuse.”
Recalling the suffering of innocent children that has been broadcasted on news and social media every day, she stated, “Bleeding and covering their ears after an air strike. Burned so badly their own parents can’t even recognize them. Taking in horrors that have been blurred from our screens for our protection.”
“Think about that. Their lived reality is deemed too graphic for even adults to watch. From Palestine to Sudan, Yemen to Myanmar, and beyond, this ‘un-childing’ creates chasms in our compassion. It stifles urgency in favor of complacency. It allows politicians to sidestep blame, and put narrow agendas above collective obligations,” Queen Rania Al Abdullah added.
Meanwhile, the summit also saw Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, Former Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi, Climate Reality Project Founder and Chairman Al Gore, and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and many others in attendance.