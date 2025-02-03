Royal

King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans

Queen Mary and King Frederik shared their joint diplomatic plans of 2025 last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
King Frederik stepped out for the official royal engagement to witness the big initiative after announcing his diplomatic plans for 2025.

The Danish Monarch took to his Instagram account on Monday to share that he made a working visit, where he was introduced to the AI ​​supercomputer Gefion.

Sharing a slew of glimpses from his key visit, the palace noted the caption, “The other day, His Majesty the King participated in a working visit, where the King was introduced to the AI ​​supercomputer Gefion.”

They added, “Together with Minister of Business and Industry Morten Bødskov, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and head of the Danish Centre for AI Innovation Nadia Carlsen, the King got an insight into the potential of the new AI supercomputer.”


The palace continued, “The computer is among the fastest and most powerful in the world, and the goal of the supercomputer is to boost research and innovation in areas ranging from health and life science to green transition.”

To note, the update came after King Frederik and Queen Mary announced their back-to-back state visits to Finland, France, and Japan in March and April 2025.

