Diddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALEDDiddy’s terrifying words before he and Jay-Z raped teenager REVEALED

In yet another shocking revelation, Diddy’s chilling words moments before he sexually assaulted a 13-year0old along with Jay-Z have been exposed.
Recently, a woman, who filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs in October 2024, claimed that along with the disgraced rapper, Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z, also assaulted her at the afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
However, the Young Forever rapper denied all the allegations made against him.
The victim has alleged that before the two musicians did the horrible act with her, Diddy uttered some chilling words that she is still unable to forget, reported PEOPLE.
As per the complaint secured by the outlet, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, mentioned that Diddy had a “crazed look in the eyes” and alleged that he said, “You are ready to party!”
She continued to claim that the I’ll be Missing You rapper thrashed her toward a wall, making her fall harshly, after which when she stood up again and “stumbled,” Diddy grabbed her once again and “threw her on the bed.”
Earlier, when the news broke, Jay-Z turned to his X handle and reacted to the allegations stating, "My only heartbreak is for my family.”
"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence,” he added.
Moreover, Jay-Z has filed a counter complaint asking to disclose the identity of the accuser.