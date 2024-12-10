Sports

Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell opens up about the backlash of being a bold coach

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell opens up about the backlash of being a bold coach
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell opens up about the backlash of being a bold coach

American football coach Dan Campbell in a recent explosive interview made a bold statement about his career as a coach and revealed how he handled the backlash from the fans.

According to Sports Illustrated, Campbell's bold decision beat the Packers last week by going 4-for-5 on fourth downs, including a 4th and 1 with under a minute left.

Talking about the match he said, “everything that I’ve been through as a coach" when making such decisions, "things that happened in New Orleans, certainly things that have happened here.”

“And then you think about how the game has gone, you think about where you’re at, where your guys are at, where you feel like you’re best suited to finish the game out. Look, if you think you can win the game and you don’t have to worry about anything else after that moment, I’m gonna be drawn to that more times than not,” he further added. 

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change

Australia's invertebrate extinction crisis worsens amid climate change
Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview

Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview
King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty

King Charles presents first Elizabeth Emblems to emergency staff who died on duty
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world

Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Gretchen Walsh sets 'historic' world record in 50m butterfly
Gretchen Walsh sets 'historic' world record in 50m butterfly
Max Verstappen hails Sergio Perez as Carlos Sainz makes Williams F1 debut
Max Verstappen hails Sergio Perez as Carlos Sainz makes Williams F1 debut
Rizwan breaks silence on Fakhar Zaman’s omission from team
Rizwan breaks silence on Fakhar Zaman’s omission from team
Rizwan ‘welcomes’ Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem's return to national team
Rizwan ‘welcomes’ Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem's return to national team
Lando Norris’ drops witty response on Max's post after Abu Dhabi win
Lando Norris’ drops witty response on Max's post after Abu Dhabi win
Joe Philbin’s journey from NFL success to family’s heartbreaking loss
Joe Philbin’s journey from NFL success to family’s heartbreaking loss
Adam Gase: Journey from NFL coach to strategic advisor
Adam Gase: Journey from NFL coach to strategic advisor
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel share priceless moment after Al-Nassr’s tough loss
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris take pole position from Max Verstappen for Abu Dhabi GP
Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Shahid Afridi backs PCB's stance on 2025 Champions Trophy venue
Dan Campbell: The head coach who turns every speech into viral moment
Dan Campbell: The head coach who turns every speech into viral moment
Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid’s feat in historic Test achievement
Joe Root surpasses Rahul Dravid’s feat in historic Test achievement