Dan Campbell reveals his coaching secret in explosive interview

American football coach Dan Campbell in a recent explosive interview made a bold statement about his career as a coach and revealed how he handled the backlash from the fans.
According to Sports Illustrated, Campbell's bold decision beat the Packers last week by going 4-for-5 on fourth downs, including a 4th and 1 with under a minute left.
Talking about the match he said, “everything that I’ve been through as a coach" when making such decisions, "things that happened in New Orleans, certainly things that have happened here.”
“And then you think about how the game has gone, you think about where you’re at, where your guys are at, where you feel like you’re best suited to finish the game out. Look, if you think you can win the game and you don’t have to worry about anything else after that moment, I’m gonna be drawn to that more times than not,” he further added.