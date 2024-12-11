Aidan Hutchinson’s recovery progress fuels Lions’ playoff hopes

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Aidan Hutchinson to return to the game as he has been sidelined since breaking his tibia and fibula during the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024.
A new report from an NFL insider suggests he might be able to return for the NFL Championship Game.
The Detroit Lions are already working to recover their injured defensive players in preparation for the NFL playoffs.
Along with Hutchinson, key players like starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (torn triceps) and backup linemen Kyle Peko (torn pectoral) and John Cominsky (torn MCL) are on injured reserve.
Meanwhile, DJ Reader, Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike were unable to play in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers.
Hutchinson frequently shares recovery updates on his Instagram account, hinting that he might return to the game sooner.
As per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Lions are still hopeful that Hutchinson could return by the Super Bowl.
"[Detroit] might be getting one of their biggest stars back a little bit sooner than maybe they thought in Aidan Hutchinson," Glazer said.
He added, “Here's where he is — he's actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill, he's able to walk on land, as they say. He's supposed to use a cane, but he's not really using it right now.”
Aidan Hutchinson contract:
Aidan Hutchinson signed a 4 year deal from 2022-2026 worth over $35,713,386 with the Detroit Lions. This includes a large $23,153,372 signing bonus, $35,713,386 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,928,347.
Aidan Hutchinson position:
He plays as a defensive end for the Detroit Lions in the NFL. He was a unanimous All-American while playing for the Michigan Wolverines and finished as the runner-up for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.