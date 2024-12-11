Prince Harry faces unexpected ‘risks’ before upcoming trial

Prince Harry will reportedly face intense cross-examination for four days in the witness box as part of his upcoming trial in 2025.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, has accused News Group Newspapers (NGN) of targeting him with intrusive tactics by private investigators.
Moreover, the former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson will also be involved in the court trial as he has joined the Spare author to take legal action against NGN.
On Tuesday, lawyers of both parties discussed the trial logistics, even the time required for the Harry’s questioning.
The NGN attorney Anthony Hudson KC shared that Duke’s case will include 30 articles allegedly tied to unlawful information gathering.
He said, "That is going to require an extensive cross-examination of the Duke on actual and constructed knowledge. If we said anything less than up to four days, we would be at risk of running out of time."
On the other hand, the royal’s lawyer, David Sherborne, did not agree with the proposed timeline, calling it "hugely extravagant."
David explained, “The idea that Mr Hudson could allow himself four days because he doesn’t want to feel rushed, that could apply to every witness.”
Notably, Prince Harry’s legal battle against the the publisher of The Sun will begin in January 2025.