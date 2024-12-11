Selena Gomez shares powerful message after Eugenio Derbez drama

Selena Gomez candidly discusses the challenges of navigating Hollywood’s isolating nature in an exclusive interview, revealing how she leans on humor and resilience to maintain her positivity.
While conversing with PEOPLE, at the Academy Women’s Luncheon Presented by Chanel, the Emilia Perez satr shared her excitement over the nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Golden Globe nomination on Monday, December 9.
She said, "I’m overwhelmed, very, very honored and grateful,” adding, “I can’t wait to see what happens.”
In her event, the Only Murder In The Building star made a speech shariing how shae created community in more recent years.
Gomez said, “I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I'm not alone, and we aren't alone,” pointing to her table where Grande sat along with stars including Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Awkwafina, Gal Gadot, Rita Wilson, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde.
At the red carpet she said, “It's humor for me,” adding, “I know people say it's a defense mechanism, however, I think it's a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes. And just to have a laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light.”
To note, the luncheon was hosted by the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support emerging women filmmakers.