Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield shares first statement after meeting Shraddha Kapoor at the Red Sea Film Festival

  December 11, 2024
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor
Andrew Garfield reacts to meeting Shraddha Kapoor  

Shraddha Kapoor has received tons of love from Andrew Garfield aka Spider-Man!

This week, Bollywood and Hollywood made headlines with their chance encounter at the star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia. 

The internet went wild after Shraddha aka Stree’s adorable meet-cute with the Spider-Man actor Andrew went viral as they bumped into each other.

Both had a brief chat before posing for the cameras on the red carpet, giving fans a memorable moment to remember.

After posing for the camera, Andrew spoke to Pink Villa broke about his interaction with the Aashiqui 2 star on the red carpet.

Garfield was quoted saying, “We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet.”

“She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle,” the Hollywood heartthrob then went on to add.

Interestingly soon after their pictures from the coveted event did rounds, netizens hoped the actors would either be roped in for a global project or fall in love in real life.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in their blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree 2, which minted millions at the box office. 

