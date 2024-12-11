Royal

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Christmas invite from Charles, Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Prince Eugenie shared delightful life update after founding herself in "difficult" situation over Prince Harry and King Charles' Christmas invites.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter, who reportedly received a Christmas invitation from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family has offered a peek into something she loves with a passion.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Eugenie shared a carousel of photos from an art gallery Hauserwirth, offering a peek into her love for "art".

The carousel included a number of paintings featuring historic location of London.

"Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art," wrote Harry and William's cousin in the caption alongside the paintings.

She went on to share, "As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art & a director at @hauserwirth - throughout 2025 I hope to share more of that part of my world with you."

"Starting with Monet and London: views of the Thames at the @courtauld Gallery, Monet was fascinated by the light and smog of London as it became an industrial city at the turn of the 20th century," Eugenie added.

King Charles's niece further gushed over the artist noting, "I couldn’t get over the way he captured light on the water. The seriality of the work is almost like he’s taking photographs just like how we would in 2024 but his being in 1899."

This update comes just a day after an insider spilled major beans on Eugenie's pre-Christmas dilemma.

The source told Express, "Harry and Meghan have invited Eugenie and Jack to join them in California during the holidays."

"It's a very difficult position for Eugenie because she has also been invited to Sandringham," added the insider.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are equally close to the feuding brothers Harry and William, who have not been on speaking terms since the Duke of Sussex has released his bombshell memoir, Spare in 2023.

